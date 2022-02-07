Creecy, Mantashe facing more legal battles over seismic surveys off SA coast

Several small scale fishermen will be at the Cape Town High Court challenging what they believe was the rushed and dangerous approval of searches for oil and gas reserves.

CAPE TOWN - Ministers Barbara Creecy and Gwede Mantashe are being taken to court on Monday over their approval of more seismic surveys off South Africa's coast.

The mineral resources and environmental department ministers are co-respondents in the case, alongside the likes of the Petroleum Agency of South Africa.

Despite this pending legal action, communities in the Saldanha Bay region said that the seismic boom surveys were already taking place.

Christian Adams, a fisherman from the West Coast's Steenberg cove, said that both Gwede and Creecy had failed to engage with or protect the fishing community.

"We as small-scale fishers have always been at the back end and we've been suffering. On top of that, this may be a crisis that we are facing in terms of this seismic survey that is happening here," Adams said.

Monday's case follows a landmark ruling in December, where an interim interdict was issued against oil giant Shell and their own seismic surveys.

Judge Gerald Bloem found Shell's consultation process was flawed and therefore unlawful.

Adams said that in this case, not a single small-scale fisherman or group was consulted beforehand.

"We've heard from other parts of the works where these seismic surveys were done and it's not very good, from the scientific reports. We feel that the damage and harm that will be done to the ocean will be irreparable," Adams said.