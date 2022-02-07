Casac criticises JSC over its Chief Justice recommendation

This is the view of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution over the commission's recommendation Supreme Court of Appeal President Justice Mandisa Maya be appointed the country's next chief justice.

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has usurped the constitutional power of the president.

This is the view of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) over the commission's recommendation that Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya be appointed as the country's next Chief Justice.

She'd be the first woman to head the court.

She went up against four other candidates in a gruelling search for the next head of the Constitutional Court.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo said that the process had been tainted by politics: “The JSC has also sought to usurp the power of the president by merely recommending one candidate for this position. The JSC seems to be unaware of its responsibility in this regard. Unfortunately, the JSC has conducted itself in a manner that has undermined respect for integrity for the judiciary."