As full-time schooling returns, overcrowding still a concern for one CT school
For many schools, the end of rotational learning means the return of overcrowded classrooms.
CAPE TOWN - All school pupils are back in class on a full-time basis from Monday.
But the return to normal schooling brings with it some old challenges and new concerns.
Minutes before the school bell rang on Monday morning, pupils at Masibambane Secondary School flocked to the school gates in their maroon uniforms.
It's become a rare sight in the age of COVID-19 - a school where all learners will file into their classes at the same time.
For many schools, the end of rotational learning means the return of overcrowded classrooms.
#BackToSchool Community leader Linda Phito says overcrowding is a concern at two high schools in the Bloekombos area. He says in some classes there are between 55 to 60EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 7, 2022
learners. pic.twitter.com/3wYjXQBlUv
Some parents may be concerned that with their children crammed into their desks, along with fellow pupils, COVID-19 infections will rise.
Community leader Linda Phito: "There's close to 60 pupils per class, every year. We cannot change."
He said that while this was a challenge, it was critical that schooling return to normal.
"We need to join with government and build a temporary high school," Phito said.