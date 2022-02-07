As full-time schooling returns, overcrowding still a concern for one CT school

For many schools, the end of rotational learning means the return of overcrowded classrooms.

CAPE TOWN - All school pupils are back in class on a full-time basis from Monday.

But the return to normal schooling brings with it some old challenges and new concerns.

Minutes before the school bell rang on Monday morning, pupils at Masibambane Secondary School flocked to the school gates in their maroon uniforms.

It's become a rare sight in the age of COVID-19 - a school where all learners will file into their classes at the same time.

For many schools, the end of rotational learning means the return of overcrowded classrooms.