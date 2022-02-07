ANC's internal battles contributed to July unrest: Panel

The unrest, which is the worst witnessed in post-democracy South Africa, also exposed the dysfunction in the country’s security and intelligence agencies with politics blamed for some chaos.

JOHANNESBURG - An expert panel investigating the factors that led to the July unrest last year has identified internal battles in the African National Congress (ANC) as a contributor to the violence that claimed over 350 lives.

The unrest, which is the worst witnessed in post-democracy South Africa, also exposed the dysfunction in the country’s security and intelligence agencies with politics blamed for some chaos.

The panel that was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year released its report on Monday.

The panel’s report states that internal differences within the governing party should be addressed immediately as a matter of national security.

It found that contradictions within the ANC are impacting negatively on governance matters and need to be resolved.

Political analysts have long warned that the ANC's inability to rebuild following decades of factional fights over power will inadvertently hamper the functioning of the state as the party is in charge of the government.

When addressing issues in the crime intelligence division, the panelists identify instability at the top of the agency and that despite the presence of dedicated officers, they are frustrated by instability in management and within the ANC.

The report further mentions poorly rolled out programs of service delivery, unacceptable living conditions, the state of the economy and persistent levels of poverty as the factors that provided the ripe environment for the explosive events linked to former President Jacob Zuma’s arrest.

It said this led to many poor and desperate people joining in the looting alongside those more calculating in their objectives and motivation.

The report warns that should these challenges not be resolved, similar scenes could be witnessed in the future.