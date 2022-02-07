ActionSA concerned about short-sightedness of Ekurhuleni coalition partners

Its leader Herman Mashaba told journalists at a briefing on Monday on the state of their coalitions that it seemed there was no commitment to building a stable coalition in the city east of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA said it was concerned over the short-sightedness of its coalition partners in Ekurhuleni, warning that this would shorten the lifespan of their co-governance agreement.

Mashaba's complaints come after a proposal from the EFF was rejected by the multi-party coalition.

EFF, which has 81 seats in Ekurhuleni, wanted the coalition partners to vote for its candidates as committee chairpersons and in exchange, it was willing to vote with the multi-party government across all three metros.

Key issues such as a budget and motions of no confidence will need parties to still work with one another.

Action SA said the refusal of the coalition partners to work with the EFF had already sealed the city's fate.

"You are free to amend that proposal, you can say we hear what you are saying, we don't think that these many committee chairs are appropriate or whatever other proposals you want to put on the table to counter that. Because every party needs to be able to counter a proposal based on a known proposal that fits within their comfort zone but the reality was the answer was just no," said the party's chairperson Michael Beaumont.

WATCH: ActionSA concerned Ekurhuleni coalition may collapse