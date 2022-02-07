20 pupils at Richards Bay school hospitalised following suspected gas leak

The provincial Department of Education has confirmed the incident and said that it was attending to it.

DURBAN - Twenty pupils at the Hoërskool Richardsbaai in KwaZulu-Natal have been rushed to hospital following a suspected gas leakage.

On Monday morning, schools across the country resumed with full-time learning following Cabinet's decision to scrap rotational learning.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa: "There is a suspected gas leak in Richards Bay that has affected learners and those learners has since been sent to hospital for further medical attention and out authorities have already on-site - they're trying to gather more information."