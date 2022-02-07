20 pupils at Richards Bay school hospitalised following suspected gas leak
The provincial Department of Education has confirmed the incident and said that it was attending to it.
DURBAN - Twenty pupils at the Hoërskool Richardsbaai in KwaZulu-Natal have been rushed to hospital following a suspected gas leakage.
On Monday morning, schools across the country resumed with full-time learning following Cabinet's decision to scrap rotational learning.
The provincial Department of Education has confirmed the incident and said that it was attending to it.
Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa: "There is a suspected gas leak in Richards Bay that has affected learners and those learners has since been sent to hospital for further medical attention and out authorities have already on-site - they're trying to gather more information."
KZN: Multiple children hospitalised following exposure to noxious gas, Richards Bay. @ZOPublications @IOL @News24 @_ArriveAlive @DurbanEyethu @Netwerk24 @TheMercurySA @DailyNewsSA @TimesLiveNews @eNCA @news365coza @FatalMoves @City_Press @TabloidNewsKZN @SABCNews @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/5HqSecUbBfNETCARE 911 (@Netcare911_sa) February 7, 2022