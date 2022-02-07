15 suspects linked to SAPS PPE tender corruption arrested

The group has been charged with fraud, theft, corruption, and forgery from a scheme to unlawfully benefit from a third-party latex glove supplier.

JOHANNESBURG - Fifteen suspects linked to a corrupt SAPS personal protective equipment tender worth nearly R2 million have been arrested.

A task team appointed by the national police commissioner in connection with the NPA's Investigating Directorate made the arrests in Gauteng and Limpopo earlier on Monday.



The group has been charged with fraud, theft, corruption, and forgery from a scheme to unlawfully benefit from a third-party latex glove supplier.

"Six of the accused are former police officers, two are current serving police officers, one administrative clerk, and the rest of the accused are civilians linked to the supplier. The accused were arrested between 5 am and 8 am on Monday morning Gauteng and Limpopo," said the NPA's Sindisiwe Seboka.