WC govt has to explain discrepancies around handling of sexual abuse claims

This comes after the provincial parliament published a list of questions from the Good Party, asking Premier Alan Winde to account for his government’s management of a child rape case against a senior official in the Treasury Department in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government will soon have to explain the discrepancies around how it handles sexual abuse claims against its own.

Winde will need to submit a response by Friday, 18 February.

Good's Secretary General, Brett Herron wants to know why the DA in the Western Cape kept a Treasury Department head in the position – during a criminal trial - while Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was recently suspended, despite no police case being opened against him at the time.

The Treasury employee was arrested in 2019 for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy.

The case was in and out of court since then with numerous delays – including him changing his attorney and the specialized child sexual offences interview room not being ready for the victim.

However, the child's family accused Fritz's department of failing in its promise to assign a court watching brief to assure the judicial process was fair and unbiased.

The case was eventually dropped in March last year, reportedly because the child was no longer fit to testify.

But during those 3 years, the official was never suspended.

According to the Premier's spokesperson, Odette Cason: "The official in question is a public servant and matters related to employees are handled in terms of Public Service Act and Labour Law, in respect of which the premier’s office has no involvement. Any further requests for updates in this matter should hence be directed to the office of the head of Provincial Treasury.”"

Head of Provincial Treasury, David Savage, said no disciplinary action was taken against the employee because the charges were withdrawn, and on the recommendation of legal services.

Meanwhile, Fritz, and 4 other senior officials were suspended in January following sexual abuse claims.

The Western Cape police has confirmed that an inquiry into the alleged sexual abuse is underway.

Together with the ANC, both opposition parties are also calling for Winde to explain why Traffic Chief Farrel Payne, the man currently out on bail for allegedly trying to rape his colleague, is also still in office.