WC ANC welcomes plans to digitally publish provincial legislature debates

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape has welcomed plans to start digitally publishing debates and questions raised in the provincial legislature.

Provincial leader - Cameron Dugmore - said such access is critical to the legislature's responsibility of oversight over the Provincial Executive.

The Party has now called on Speaker Masizole Mnqasela to ensure the process is finalize before the State of the Province Address next week Tuesday.

"As the official opposition we as the ANC have been campaigning for over 4 -years the digitisation of the legislature questions and answers by the administration of the legislature. We have actually battled to access to this valuable resource, as leader of the opposition I have raised the matter in speeches, committee's. Now that this is finally being done we thank the secretary of the legislature Jerome Adams and his team for finally making this happen".