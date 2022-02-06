Teenager (16) found stabbed to death in Rivonia

Johannesburg police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a teenager on Saturday night.

It's believed the 16-year-old was killed during an incident outside a nightclub on Wessel Road in Rivonia.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the teen was declared dead on the scene.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10:45pm along with another private medical service to find the teenager lying in the street with a fatal stab wound to the chest. Security and SAPS were on the scene for further investigations.”