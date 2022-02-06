Table Mountain officials ask hikers to be cautious after man injured on trail

This comes after an EMS helicopter crew was called out to Skeleton Gorge on Sunday morning - after a man had tripped and fallen.

CAPE TOWN - Table Mountain Park officials are again pleading with hikers to exercise caution and safety after a man was injured on a hiking trail.

He suffered a head injury, but was still conscious when rescuers arrived - later landing on the grounds of Kirstenbosch Garden.

The mountain has seen countless incidents of falling, slipping, dehydration and lost hikers.

SanParks Table Mountain spokesperson Lauren Howard Clayton said there are some golden rules hikers need to abide bid when visiting.

"We have seen a number of injuries that have taken place by many users, using a lot of hiking routes along the Table Mountain Park. We just want to encourage them to hike in groups of more than four and also to wear the proper hiking gear and also to plan the routes properly and to stick to them and to not vie off the paths that have been designed for them".