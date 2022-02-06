Suspected arson attack at cathedral where late Archbishop Desmond Tutu is buried

Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services have responded to a fire that broke out at a cathedral where the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu was buried.

The fire erupted at the St. George's Cathedral in the early hours of Sunday morning, allegedly by an arsonist who was seen fleeing the scene.

According to reports, dean of the cathedral Reverend Michael Weeder said their preliminary investigation found that a lit cotton ball was thrown through the barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral's main entrance.

There was no apparent damage to the property and a case was registered with police.

Tutu ashes were buried at the cathedral on 2 January this year, blocks away from Parliament which was also set ablaze on the same day he was buried.