Return to normal time-tabling will assist Dept with recovery plan: Motshekga

Schools have been on rotational learning since COVID-19 infections began soaring in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the return to normal time-tabling, will assist the department in intensifying its recovery plan for the education sector.

Motshekga gave an update on the department's state of readiness as pupils return to normal school hours from Monday.

There are fears that the timetable has been harmful to learners, disrupting the National School Nutrition Programme, taking a toll on their mental wellbeing and affecting at least two years of learning.

Speaking at the media briefing in Pretoria the Minister said the department would support the education sector to implement an intense recovery plan to catch up on the devastating loss of teaching time.

"In the first step towards addressing the crises in the learning losses is to prevent further disruptions in schools and prevent other learning losses when ensuing the health and safety in our schools. The second step will be to introduce measures to catch up on the time lost as well as the teaching time lost, we urge parents and all our stack holders in the sector to support efforts to ensure that education continues without any further delays".