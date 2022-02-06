Newly established committee to discuss safety of COVID vaccines for children

This comes after the ACDP and anti-vax lobbyists tried taking the Health Department to court over the matter.

CAPE TOWN - A newly established enquiry committee will be meeting this coming Friday, to discuss the safety of COVID vaccines for children.

In October last year, SAHPRA approved the use of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for teenagers.

A month later, the ACDP and anti-vax group, Free The Children, took SAHPRA and the Health department to the Pretoria high court.

But spokesperson Foster Mohale said that matter will now instead be overseen by an independent 5-man committee.

"The matter is no longer before the court the matter is going to be adjudicated by the Appeals Committee which will be chaired by Advocate Ngcukaitobi a well-known advocate".

SAHPRA has chosen epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim and first female president of the South African Medical Research Council, Professor Glenda Gray as members of the committee.

Those opposing the vaccine have chosen Herman Edeling and Stephen Schmidt - two doctors who've skeptical of COVID immunization.