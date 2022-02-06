JSC's recommendation of Maya as Chief Justice is historic: Thuli Madonsela

The Chief Justice position became vacant when Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term came to an end in October last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said the recommendation by the Justice Service Commission for Supreme Court of Appeal President, Mandisa Maya - to be the country's first female Chief Justice is a historic step for South Africa’s Judiciary.

The announcement was made on Saturday night - after more than eight hours of deliberation by the JSC.

During the announcement - JSC spokesperson Dali Mpofu, said Maya was chosen by a majority vote.

Justice Maya was the first woman to be appointed as the Judge President of SCA in 2017.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said this is a very important moment in history.

" The nomination of the Supreme Court President Mandisa Maya to be considered by the President as Chief Justice is a historic development in South Africa. As we await the finality of things we should take into account that it's the prerogative of the President to nominate someone and then the President consults parties".

The decision now solely lies with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s to appoint the Head of the Judiciary.