Health dep says calls to lift COVID regulations are premature

The Department has predicted that the nation's COVID infections will begin spiking again come this winter season.

CAPE TOWN - The National Health Department said calls to lift South Africa's COVID-19 regulations are premature - given the expected onset of a 5th wave of new infections.

The Department has predicted that the nation's COVID infections will begin spiking again come this winter season.

The country currently has close to 50,000 actively infected patients - while the death toll is slowly nearing some 96,000 lives lost.

Last month, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde renewed the DA's calls to lift regulations, as they believe the economic costs now far outweigh the effects of the pandemic.

But, department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said they've chosen to take instruction on managing COVID restrictions from scientists instead.

"We understand that people may not be happy with the current restrictions that are meant to protect themselves and their loved ones, but we are informed by science so all the decisions that have been taken are scientifically based. We believe that it's too early we don't have to remove the restrictions because other countries have done so, others have done so because the majority of their population has vaccinated".