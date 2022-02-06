Floods leave at least 138 people homeless in KwaZulu-Natal

In the Emadlangeni Municipality at least 16 people had to be evacuated - while a local bridge collapsed as a result of the torrential rains.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 138 people have been left homeless in KwaZulu-Natal after strong winds and heavy downpours lead to localised flooding in two municipalities.

Disaster management teams in the province said they were left homeless when their homes were flooded.

In the Emadlangeni Municipality at least 16 people had to be evacuated - while a local bridge collapsed as a result of the torrential rains.

Meanwhile, in the Greater Kokstad Municipality, 122 people were forced to leave the homes after a local river burst its banks and submerged their community in water.

Co-operative governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka said so far there has been no reports of fatalities as a result of the inclement weather - however residents are urged to be cautious.

"Heavy rains experienced by the Province have left a trail of destruction in a number of areas which include Emadlangeni, Greater Kokstad and Umfolozi and Mtubatuba so far no lose of life has been reported. Disaster management teams are continuing too do extensive assessments which will provide a clear picture of the extent of the damage" said the MEC's spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.

An advisory issued by the weather service said the adverse conditions are not linked to Tropical Cyclone Batsirai - which is expected to cause extensive damage to some Southern Africa countries.