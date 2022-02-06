CT officials criticised for Cissie Goul House raid, claims of intimidation Cape Town's law enforcement officials say they raided the Cissie Goul House following allegations of drug dealing, illegal firearms and shooting but not a single gun was found. Ndifuna Ukwazi

Cissie Goul House CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's law enforcement officials say they raided the Cissie Goul House following allegations of drug dealing, illegal firearms and shooting but not a single gun was found. City officials have again come under fire for their treatment of indigent residents following what activists believed was an attempt to intimidate a community in Woodstock. It was last Monday morning that residents at Cissie Goul woke up to the sound of armoured vans, a helicopter overhead and dozens of police as they bashed down a door to execute a search warrant. Here are 2 videos stitched together to show the amount of officers (SAPS, Metro & Law Enforcement) who formed part of the raid at CGH this morn. Thank you @adrianlouw for capturing the officers on horseback, it might not have been believable otherwise #cissiegoolhouse @ReclaimCT pic.twitter.com/K9gv6pk8SL Ndifuna Ukwazi (@NdifunaUkwazi) January 31, 2022

Allegedly meant to crack down on drug dealing, extortion and illegal guns, the search and seizure operation of close to 1,000 residents only resulted in two people being arrested for drug possession.

Neither SAPS nor the City of Cape Town have provided Eyewitness News with a copy of the warrant, which reportedly included the seizure of dagga despite its decriminalisation for private adult use.

The raid came just three days after a fire ravaged the building.

Housing activist from Ndifuna Ukwazi, Buhle Booi, said the raid had left the community with serious infrastructural damage.

Activists believe the raid was meant to intimidate those living in Cissie Goul House.

The building has been occupied by poor residents since 2017 and is the epicentre of a legal battle between residents represented by the Wit's Centre for Applied Legal Studies and the City's.