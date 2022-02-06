Carnival City given clearance to reopen after fire engulfed main entrance

Carnival City has evacuated all guests and the fire was fully extinguished after approximately 15 minutes and did not spread to the interior of the building.

JOHANNESBURG - Carnival City said authorities have given the clearance for the Gauteng casino to reopen after its main entrance was engulfed by fire.

The exact cause for the fire which erupted on Saturday evening still needs to be determined, but Carnival City said it was not caused by a deliberate or malicious act.

City of Ekurhuleni emergency services said the fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.