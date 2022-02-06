Carnival City Casino fire extinguished

Carnival City Casino management say the building has been given the all clear by authorities.

Emergency services managed to contain a blaze that took place in a section of the building on Saturday night.

Management saidthat the fire did to spread into the inside of the building and the fire was in fact a small blaze.

The cause of the incident is not yet known and there were no casualties.