Carnival City Casino fire extinguished
JOHANNESBURG - Carnival City Casino management say the building has been given the all clear by authorities.
Emergency services managed to contain a blaze that took place in a section of the building on Saturday night.
Management saidthat the fire did to spread into the inside of the building and the fire was in fact a small blaze.
The cause of the incident is not yet known and there were no casualties.