Black Business Council supports JSC's recommendation of a female Chief Justice

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council said it supports the Judicial Service Commission's recommendation of appointing a female Chief Justice.

The JSC has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya as Mogoeng Mogoeng's successor.

The post became vacant after Mogoeng's term came to an end last October.

The JSC interviewed four shortlisted candidates for the top post - including acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo - throughout the week following a thorough selection process which, for the first time, involved public nominations.

Justice Maya was the only woman among candidates for the position.

The Council said the time has come for the country to appoint its first ever female Chief Justice.

"In our support for a female Chief Justice as the Black Business Council we are guided by the Employment Equity Act. The Act is very clear that in cases where there are four or more candidates of the same calibre in terms skills, qualifications, experience, the ones who come from the group that was oppressed more should be given the opportunity "said the Council's CEO Kganki Matabane.