Regular floods have devastating effect on livelihoods : Centurion residents

Hennops River CENTURION - Centurion residents said regular floods in the area not only pose a risk to their safety but also have a devastating effect on the livelihoods At least six cars were swept away in the area on Saturday – while residents in Eerste Fabriek in Mamelodi were rescued from rooftops after their homes were flooded. #TshwaneFloods Hennops Floods in Centurion. MS pic.twitter.com/tSWEAIrtCT EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2022 Disaster management officials are on the ground in parts of Tshwane – where overnight rains resulted in local rivers bursting their banks. Joining several residents who have come to watch the raging waters of the Hennops River – sweeping through Lenchen Avenue in Centurion – Tessa Fernandez said this is the worst of the floods she has seen in the thirty years that she’s lived here . " We see it flooded but not this bad, this is bad". #TshwaneFloods Tessa Fernandez lives in Lyttelton. She says her husband struggled to get to work in the Centurion CBD this morning. She says this is the worst shes seen in the 30 years that shes lived around here. MS pic.twitter.com/dxRv6fc0iV EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2022

Looking at the Centurion Lake Hotel – which remains closed after floods in 2019 which resulted in the emergency evacuation of guests – Fernandez said at this rate – more jobs could be at stake.

She’s called on government to improve drainage, and infrastructure along the Hennops River.

" We've been fighting this battle for over 10 years now that they have to do something because its purely infrastructure".

Meanwhile, authorities in other parts of Gauteng – such as Benoni, Bryanston and Douglasdale remain on high alert following flooding.