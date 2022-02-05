Go

Regular floods have devastating effect on livelihoods : Centurion residents

At least six cars were swept away in the area on Saturday – while residents in Eerste Fabriek in Mamelodi were rescued from rooftops after their homes were flooded.

The Hennops River overflowing in Centurion. West Avenue near Clementine Crescent closed off. A car is trapped in the strong current opposite the now closed Centurion Lake Hotel. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo / EWN.
The Hennops River overflowing in Centurion. West Avenue near Clementine Crescent closed off. A car is trapped in the strong current opposite the now closed Centurion Lake Hotel. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo / EWN.
26 minutes ago

CENTURION - Centurion residents said regular floods in the area not only pose a risk to their safety but also have a devastating effect on the livelihoods

At least six cars were swept away in the area on Saturday – while residents in Eerste Fabriek in Mamelodi were rescued from rooftops after their homes were flooded.

Disaster management officials are on the ground in parts of Tshwane – where overnight rains resulted in local rivers bursting their banks.

Joining several residents who have come to watch the raging waters of the Hennops River – sweeping through Lenchen Avenue in Centurion – Tessa Fernandez said this is the worst of the floods she has seen in the thirty years that she’s lived here .

" We see it flooded but not this bad, this is bad".

Looking at the Centurion Lake Hotel – which remains closed after floods in 2019 which resulted in the emergency evacuation of guests – Fernandez said at this rate – more jobs could be at stake.

She’s called on government to improve drainage, and infrastructure along the Hennops River.

" We've been fighting this battle for over 10 years now that they have to do something because its purely infrastructure".

Meanwhile, authorities in other parts of Gauteng – such as Benoni, Bryanston and Douglasdale remain on high alert following flooding.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA