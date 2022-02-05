Questions around how WC government handles sexual abuse claims arise

On Friday, the provincial parliament published a list of questions from the Good party, asking the premier to account for its management of a child rape case against a senior official in the treasury department.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is yet to explain the discrepancies around how they handle sexual abuse claims against their own.

In January 2019, a Treasury department head was arrested for allegedly raping a 7-year-old boy.

The case has been in and out the courts since then with numerous delays: Him changing his attorney, the specialized child sexual offences interview room not being ready for the victim, and so on.

The case had to be dropped in March last year, reportedly because the child was no longer fit to testify.

But in during those 3 years, the official was never suspended and still holds his position today.

Head of the Provincial Treasury, David Savage, said given that the charges were withdrawn, and on the recommendation of legal services, no disciplinary action was taken against the employee.

GOOD's Secretary General, Brett Herron, is now asking why the DA kept this man in power during a criminal court trail, while Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was recently suspended, despite no police case having been opened at the time.

Back in 2020, the child's family said Fritz's department had failed in its promise to assign a court watching brief, meant to assure the judicial process is fair and unbiased.

Fritz, and 4 other senior officials were suspended in January following sexual abuse claims.

The Western Cape's police have confirmed that an inquiry into the alleged sexual abuse is now underway.