Police hunt for suspects of a cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark

JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a hunt for cash-in-transit heist suspects who attacked a cash van along the R57 in Vanderbijlpark.

One police officer was killed and another injured when a shootout ensued between the criminals and police on Friday.

Three security guards were also injured and are receiving medical attention.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the gang, which was travelling in four cars, got away with an undisclosed amount of money.



“The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a white Toyota Fortuner and a red Hyundai SUV. The 72-hour activation plan has been activated in a bid to apprehend those behind this attack.”

The public has been urged to contact their nearest police station or call the Crimestop hotline on 08600 10 111 with any information.