No casualties, missing persons in Eerste Fabriek, Mamelodi : Tshwane floods

Parts of Tshwane, including Centurion and Montana, have experienced flooding due to heavy downpours - with more rains predicted for this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane emergency services working in the Eerste Fabriek informal settlement in Mamelodi said so far, no casualties or missing persons have been reported - as efforts to rescue trapped residents continue in that area.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they are keeping a close eye on the Eerste Fabriek informal settlement - where residents were earlier trapped on rooftops after the Pienaarsrivier burst its banks.

" There is no family that come to us indicating that they have lost a member so that maybe we have a focused search of a person who has been lost. So a general assumption we are having is that there is no one who has been injured, there is no one who has lost their life or even got lost".

Meanwhile, in Centurion, residents said officials must consider revamping and reinforcing infrastructure - which they said - simply cannot cope with the fury of the Hennops River when it floods.