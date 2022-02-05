KZN MEC calls on harsh action to be taken against school minibus driver

Some eyewitnesses on the scene say the minibus driver was visibly drunk - however this has not been confirmed.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has called for harsh action to be taken against a school minibus driver following a crash in which two children were killed.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a truck in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

While no parent expects their child to go to school and never return - this was the case for two KwaZulu-Natal families.

The pupils were on their way home from school when the school transport vehicle they were travelling in lost control and rammed into a truck.

Two school children were declared dead on the scene and six sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

" The driver has been arrested and will be appearing in court on Monday, and we wish a speedy recovery to those learners that are still being treated in hospital" said MEC Kwazi Mshengu.

Mshengu also sent his condolences to the bereaved families.