JUDITH FEBRUARY: Will SA be on autopilot until the ANC elective conference?

OPINION

Who runs this place?

It is a fair question to ask in South Africa right now. All around us things are falling apart. Discontent stalks the land.

For his part, President Cyril Ramaphosa seems entirely paralysed by internal party politics.

There is a drift in government which is noticeable and worrying.

A minister in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet, Lindiwe Sisulu, has defied him openly. We are left not knowing what to believe after a back-and-forth volley of statements regarding a meeting between the two about her egregious attack on the Constitution and black judges? Has the President lied about the outcome of their meeting, or has Sisulu lied?

It has now been more than two weeks and Sisulu remains in her position as minister of tourism, cocking the proverbial snook at the President, the Constitution and us all.

The paralysis in decision-making extends to all parts of government.

The country remains in a lockdown (of sorts) and a state of disaster, which commenced on 15 March 2020. Eminent scientists have recently called for an end to the state of disaster. Their logic is sound.

We ought to be focused on vaccines and nonpharmaceutical interventions such as sanitising and mask-wearing. We ought also to be focused on alternative legislation to enforce mask-wearing, physical distancing and social assistance. Despite calls from various quarters for the government to be more nimble in decision-making about the new phase of the pandemic, responses come at a snail’s pace. But it is perhaps wishful thinking to require this government, so in thrall of party politics and so compromised, to be nimble.

Late on Monday, the Presidency’s Twitter feed announced that the National Coronavirus Command Council had met and agreed to adjust lockdown level 1, which means, inter alia, that rotational learning for pupils has ended. Finally. The updated regulations will also include new protocols regarding COVID-19 isolation.

There are, mercifully, no more “family meetings” and the statement came via Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and landed quietly. There was no word about lifting the state of disaster or, indeed, opening up sporting events. And so, we continue to score own goals by sabotaging our tourism and leisure industry. Recently, the Australian Open and the Ashes were played in front of large (vaccinated) crowds while the recent India-South Africa cricket series was played in cavernous stadia. The Proteas beat India comprehensively in the Tests and ODIs. The matches were riveting. The wins showed that our cricket is on an upward trajectory with new heroes being made. Yet, no fans could witness Rabada, Bavuma, Van Der Dussen, Ngidi and others. No memories could be made by fans desperate for some good news. The message the empty stadia sent to the millions watching around the world was that South Africa is closed for business.

What a travesty and lack of imagination by those who are tasked with running the country.

This is specifically so when South Africans were gathering in large numbers in malls and on beaches.

It seems as if the President is too afraid to lead and simply do the sensible thing, so obsessed is he with seeking consensus within the ANC, whether it is on COVID-19 or the smallest governance issues. In an example of this timidity, the President wrote to National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole notifying him of his impending suspension in September last year. Since then further allegations have surfaced against Sitole specifically in relation to the murder of organised crime investigator Charl Kinnear. Ipid has laid a criminal charge against Sitole for failing to cooperate with that investigation. Yet, Ramaphosa keeps his silence and Sitole remains in his job. Who will guard the guardians now?

And, will he be on autopilot until the ANC elective conference in December 2022?

All around us is the stench of corruption and an air of neglect. Very little works as it should and no one seems to care. There are too many tales of woe to mention. The country has one driver’s licence machine, now fixed after a trip to Germany, our rail infrastructure is falling apart, the famous Blue Train is in disrepair, many municipalities are without water, potholed streets, rubbish strewn – all signs of a country in deep, deep crisis. The President spoke of “smart cities” in his SONA in 2020, but we cannot take care of the towns and cities we live in and the things that matter. The Mpumalanga High Court was built in 2019. It now lies in disrepair, with dysfunctional fire extinguishers and a library falling apart.

In the Northern Cape, citizens rallied to fix potholed roads and broken street lights themselves, only to be interdicted by the ANC-led Koingnaas municipality.

What shamelessness to use public money in an attempt to stymie citizen activism.

In this context, Ramaphosa comes to Parliament to deliver his SONA on 10 February. Will he address the concerns of citizens about the multiple crises we face? The unemployment rate sits at 34.9%, the highest since the start of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in 2008. Under the expanded definition of unemployment, the number is even higher at 46.6%. The youth unemployment rate, measuring jobseekers between 15 and 24 years old, hit a new record high of 66.5%. This is staggering.

Will the President rattle off meaningless plans, speak of commissions and task teams when we can barely recall what was said last year? Does he understand that the society is coming apart at the seams, that his authority is diminished as he seems to have retreated from speaking about the pandemic, the ethical crisis we are in, the attacks on the Constitution, the insurrection (he said “we know who they are”. His job is not to investigate and prosecute but leadership on these issues is crucial.) and incompetence within his own Cabinet? Or, will he provide the focus so desperately needed by tackling a few key crises with practical and inclusive plans? That would mean working with his own party but also, taking the country along with him. He has been reluctant to do so thus far, repeatedly placing party above country.

The Ramaphosa-led government appears content to tinker around the edges of economic policy and just about everything else. Hearings into a National Health Insurance (NHI) continue at Parliament. Does anyone really believe the state has the ability to run a system that complex? Or, that the NHI will somehow miraculously escape graft? The PPE corruption scandal remains fresh in our minds, even as we know the corrupt walk among us, boldly. The hapless NPA is equally weak and paralysed.

Politics, like nature, abhors a vacuum and into the vacuum anything falls. In our case, the “radical economic transformers” of the ANC, the dangerous populism and xenophobia of Julius Malema and the likes of Gayton McKenzie and Herman Mashaba.

Malema took it upon himself to play labour inspector at restaurants recently, demanding to know the percentage of foreigners employed.

Why would restaurateurs not simply deny Malema entry? After all, it was simply more of the politics of spectacle, albeit a dangerous spectacle.

Given the EFF’s trashing of Vodacom, H&M and Clicks stores in the past, no restaurateur was going to deny them entry, of course. This is the thuggish level of our politics and our society. But it is not new. We recall the disruptions to Parliament in the past with individual MPs nearly coming to blows.

When societies fall apart because of corruption and in the context of high levels of inequality and unemployment and a failure of government to deliver basic services, all that is left is to blame ‘the other’. In this case, the foreigners who live and work in our cities and towns. Unprincipled politicians are adept at exploiting divisions within society and finding scapegoats.

We remember 2008 as the frightening time when the “Burning Man” covered the front pages of local and international newspapers. Ernesto Nhamuave, a 35-year-old Mozambican, was burnt alive during xenophobic violence on the East Rand in May, sparking xenophobic violence that spread across the country. Of course, many within the ANC government then refused to call it xenophobia. In 2015, the streets of Durban and surrounding townships were seething with anger and violence as foreigners and locals battled it out. The government finally stepped in to prevent a bloodbath in Durban, yet its response was largely reactive. Then King Goodwill Zwelithini was quoted as saying all foreigners should return to the places they came from. At the time, the government refused to speak out against these blatantly inciteful comments and the king himself blamed the media for misinterpreting what he said. Xenophobic comments made by Nomvula Mokonyane, former minister of water and sanitation, as well as Lindiwe Zulu, former minister of small business, also made headlines during that time. It was Zulu who said that foreigners were here as a “courtesy”. For his part, former police minister Nathi Nhleko believed it was all about semantics: this was “Afro-phobia”, not xenophobia, we were told.

So, when ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba tweeted this week: “It has just been brought to my attention about the employment of foreign nationals in senior positions in the Department of Basic Education. Will take this matter up with the Minister and SADTU if they have knowledge of this when South Africans are unemployed,” it was even more overt than Trumpian “dog-whistle” politics. It was also part of a trajectory of xenophobic comments and actions by not only Mashaba but those within the ANC itself who foment sentiment against foreigners.

It is despicable and depraved politics.

To those on social media using popular tropes such as ‘they are taking our jobs’, the response is: the economic growth and bold decisions we need to create jobs have been stymied by looting and thieving and by ongoing government paralysis. We have inflicted this wound upon ourselves. There is no one else to blame.

The perpetrators of State Capture sit secure in comfort, unashamed, while the poor and desperate gouge each other’s eyes out over scarce resources. History repeats itself and Kristallnacht, Germany 1938 is as good an example as any.

Is this who we are? A place of neglect and degradation, where equality, dignity and ubuntu do not matter? And, are we really building a society based on hate?

South Africa, we are better than this.

Judith February is a lawyer, governance specialist and Visiting Fellow at the Wits School of Governance. She is the author of 'Turning and turning: exploring the complexities of South Africa’s democracy'. Follow her on Twitter: @judith_february