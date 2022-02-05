Rescue operations underway for three people missing in Gauteng floods

JOHANNESBURG - Search and rescue operations are underway for three people who went missing after heavy rains in Midstream near Olifantsfontein.

Overnight fire and emergency officials managed to rescue four people in a car in the flooded Old Pretoria Road.

Several parts of Gauteng, including Mamelodi, Centurion and Midstream have flooded after heavy downpours overnight.

Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Services’ William Ntladi asked residents to be cautious and stay away from low lying areas or large pools of water.

Elsewhere, emergency services are on high alert in several parts of Tshwane due to flooding.

Tshwane Emergency Services’ Charles Mabaso said response teams were on the ground in several areas.

“The areas most affected at the moment are where our teams are on the ground conducting assessments and have been intervening since [Friday] night.”

Mabaso also urged residents to be cautious.