Health officials believe 5th wave of COVID infections will hit in a few months

On Friday Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that while the country was seeing an end to the 4th wave, come winter, officials are expecting those numbers to peak again.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's health officials believe we're still far from eliminating the COVID virus, with a 5th wave of infections expected to hit in a few months.

Another 2,782 people tested positive for the virus on Friday.

However the number of those getting their COVID vaccines is also still climbing steadily.

Currently the majority of those fighting for their lives in hospital, are people who've yet to get their jab.

Spokesperson, Foster Mohale said reaching at least 70% immunization levels is still the best way to combat the deadly virus.

" We encourage people to vaccinate so that even when we are hit by the 5th wave we can reduce the severity and the transmission of the 5th wave. We encourage people to go to vaccination sites even those who are partially vaccinated, those who haven't received the second does or booster shot".