Eskom urges South Africans to use electricity sparingly to avoid further outages

Power cuts were implemented this week because of breakdowns at its plants and a shortage of fuel reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has encouraged South Africans to use electricity sparingly, saying the improvement in generation capacity was not enough to suspend load shedding.

The utility reduced power cuts to Level 1 on Friday after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the grid looked much better compared to earlier in the week.

Power cuts were implemented this week because of breakdowns at its plants and a shortage of fuel reserves.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said that since Thursday evening a generating unit at the Kusile Power Station has been returned to service while a unit at the Hendrina Power Station was shut down to repair a boiler tube leak.

Level one loadshedding will persist until Monday morning.