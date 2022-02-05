EFF questions Mlambo's fitness to run for JSC head

Friday saw the end of a week-long interview process for the JSC's next Chief Justice - with final deliberations taking place on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The EFF has questioned Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo's is fitness to run for the head of the Judicial Service Commission - citing allegations of political interference.

The interviews ended in a shouting match between the EFF's Julius Malema and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

The party hinted at irregularities around how a fellow Chief Justice candidate - Raymond Zondo - appointed Mlambo as acting judge for the Constitutional Court, reportedly after being contacted by Lamola.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo, said they believe this constitutes as undue political interference into the judiciary.

" He basically told us that Minister Ronald Lamola placed undue pressure on him to appoint a particular candidate and this comes after Raymond Zondo was able to of course rebut the Ministers advances initially. Zondo seemed to reveal to us that these exchanges were followed up by a phone call in which the convincing continued. So why did the Minister want this particular candidate appointed.

Lamola was forced to retract his statement, calling Malema a liar.

The EFF is now planning to write the Public Prosecutor to question Lamola's involvement in Mlambo's appointment.

Thambo said they believe without Mlambo's appointment to the ConCourt, he would be running for the JSC with far less credentials.

" The problem with the interaction that happened here today is that acting Chief Justice basically threw him under the bus by saying that the interaction Minister Lamola was having with him in terms of pursuing the appointment was out of the norm. We think this was the way to pave for Mlambo to be the Chief Justice ultimately by placing him in the Concourt for Mlambo to be able to have certain credentials so that when we go to deliberations in the JSC Mlambo has credentials of having sat in the Concourt in acting capacity".