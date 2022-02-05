Community wants answers after woman and two young girls killed in orphanage fire

JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Boksburg are demanding answers after a woman and two young girls, aged seven and eight, died in a fire at an orphanage.

It's understood that a candle fell over during load shedding on Thursday night, setting the house on fire.

Eyewitness News spoke to community members who said they were devastated after the fire.

The four-bedroom house was used as an orphanage, which housed five people, a caregiver, two girls and two boys.

The girls’ mother Gabsile Ngcongo said she was devastated as she recalled the moment when she received a phone call.

“I don’t even know what happened. I received a phone call while I was at the house where I live. I was told my children burned in a house. I asked if they were still alive and they said they died in the fire."

A neighbour who assisted in extinguishing the fire, Edward Divides, said this was a painful loss not only for himself but the community as well.

Two teenage boys managed to escape the blaze unharmed and have since been transferred to another facility.

Police confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened.