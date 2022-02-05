Centurion residents wake to flooding from overnight rain

Emergency services say large parts of Centurion area near the Hennops River and Centurion Lake were flooded after Friday night’s rainy weather.

JOHANNESBURG - Some Tshwane residents are waking up to flooding across large parts of the capital.

Tshwane Emergency Services’ Charles Mabaso said response teams were on the ground in several areas.

“The areas most affected at the moment are where our teams are on the ground conducting assessments and have been intervening since [Friday] night.”