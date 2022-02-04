Zondo: I’ve accepted I’ll make enemies and even rule against the president

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says nothing should be read into the fact that the state capture commission has yet to publish its third report that will cover President Cyril Ramaphosa’s evidence.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Friday said nothing should be read into the fact that the state capture commission was yet to publish its third report that would cover President Cyril Ramaphosa’s evidence.

Zondo told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that anyone who thought this “did not know him”.

He also said he would not hesitate to find against Ramaphosa if the evidence supported this.

Zondo has been answering questions and dealing with objections to his appointment, including one claiming he was biased in favour of Ramaphosa.

He said this claim was baseless and made it clear to the JSC that he would act without fear or favour.

“You have got to do the job, make the findings you make, accept that you will make enemies but also accept that you may make findings against anybody, including the president. If there is enough evidence against the president, that finding will be made.”

