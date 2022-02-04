Tshegofatso Pule murder trial: Shoba’s defence recalls State’s first witness

Ntuthuko Shoba Shoba is the alleged mastermind behind the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in Ntuthuko Shoba's murder trial has recalled the State's first witness to the stand as the State starts wrapping up its case.

The young woman was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep after being shot in June that year.

Muzikayise Malephane confessed to the crime and he is currently serving a 20-year sentence, but he has also heavily implicated Shoba in the murder.

The defence has recalled Pule's friend, Tshepiso Tsita, to the witness stand with Shoba's lawyer Norman Makhubela promising not to cross-examine but simply putting a version to her.

On the first day of the trial, Tsita told the court that Pule had received threats from a woman who told her to leave her man at least two days before her murder.

She also told the court about a dodgy job interview that Malephane had admitted to setting up, together with Shoba.

State lawyer, Faghret Mohammed, initially opposed the recalling of Tsita, but acting judge Stuart Wilson said that he was inclined to allow it because it seemed that the version that Shoba would like to bring to her may be material.

The matter has been postponed to Tuesday in the Johannesburg High Court.