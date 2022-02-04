Ten Malmesbury pupils stung by swarm of bees during athletics day

The incident occurred while the Liebenberg Primary School was hosting its athletics day.

CAPE TOWN - Paramedics have responded to an incident in which 10 pupils were stung by a swarm of bees at a school in Malmesbury, in the Western Cape, on Friday.

Most children sustained minor injuries.

Provincial Emergency Medical Services' Deanna February said: “A call for assistance came through to the West Coast emergency communications centre at 10:39 am. A rescue vehicle and three ambulances were dispatched immediately. Two of the 10 patients were transported to hospital.”