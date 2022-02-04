State capture inquiry dominates Zondo’s chief justice interview

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's chairing of the state capture inquiry has dominated questions being put to him at the Judicial Service Commission.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's chairing of the state capture inquiry has dominated questions being put to him at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Zondo is the fourth and final candidate to be interviewed before the JSC makes its recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa who would then decide who would be the country's new chief justice.

Zondo's been asked about decisions he took during the inquiry and whether as chief justice he would get tied up in litigation flowing from its findings.

He was also asked whether the two and a half years he had left to serve as a judge should not rule him out.

Zondo told the JSC that he did not hesitate when asked to take on the state capture task, seeing it as his duty to the country, although he knew he would “make enemies”.

On getting tangled up in the legal challenges expected in response to the inquiry’s reports, Zondo said he might not oppose review applications as the reports could stand for themselves.

“When you honourable members consider my candidacy, you should consider the question of my chairing the commission. I say so knowing that some criticised me, about how I chaired it, others liked how I did it. But I think either way, it is fair and it should be considered.”

