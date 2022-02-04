South Africans await Eskom's update on load shedding

Eskom executives are expected to update South Africans on the status of the national electricity grid amid the latest round of power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom executives are expected to update South Africans on the status of the national electricity grid amid the latest round of power cuts.

The power utility has been implementing load shedding since Wednesday because of breakdowns at its plants and a shortage of fuel reserves.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter earlier on Friday said the grid looked much better compared to earlier this week.

Load shedding was expected to last until Monday.

COO Jan Oberholzer said: “The question on everybody’s mind is now that the system has improved very positively, what does that mean for load shedding? We will take the whole system performance into consideration, and we have some probability for possible breakdowns, but we will communicate just after 5 pm on the outlook of the system.”

Talk Radio 702’s The Midday Report spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs about load shedding.