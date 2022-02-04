Security tightened at court ahead of Zandile Mafe bail decision Mafe, who faces charges of terrorism and arson among others, was arrested shortly after last month's fire that gutted parts of the national legislature. Parliament fire

Zandile Mafe CAPE TOWN - There‘s tight security outside the Cape Town Regional Court ahead of suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s bail hearing. Mafe, who faces charges of terrorism and arson among others, was arrested shortly after last month's fire that gutted parts of the national legislature. Police have cordoned off a section of the street in front of the court building. #ParliamentFire Judgment in suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafes bail application will be handed down in the Cape Town Regional Court today. KB pic.twitter.com/Wc0K7P6LFX EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2022

Mafe will on Friday learn if his bid for bail has been successful.

He faces charges of housebreaking with the intent to commit arson and terrorism, theft, arson as well as a separate terrorism charge.

The Western Cape High Court last month ruled that the decision to have Mafe admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital was unlawful.

Mafe has denied the allegations against him and said that there’s nothing wrong with his mental health.

The prosecution has opposed his bail application, saying that the defence failed to prove exceptional circumstances as to why he should be released.