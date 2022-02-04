SA Weather Service issues possible rain, flooding warning for Gauteng

A warning has been issued to emergency services in the province as well as in Mpumalanga and western bushveld of Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is warning Gauteng residents about disruptive rain and possible flooding.

The weather service is warning of flooding of roads, and informal settlements, including possible damage to roads and bridges.

Residents have been warned not to cross fast-flowing streams or deep water.

Forecaster Wayne Venter said: “We had some good amount of rainfall the previous night into the morning. So, the top ground surface is a little bit saturated. We are expecting some more rainfall today and that could lead to some localised flooding.”