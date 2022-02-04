SA records 3,266 new COVID cases, 82 more deaths

The ongoing audit by the Health Department has confirmed 82 more deaths linked to COVID, taking the country's known death toll to 95,545.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped slightly to 10.6%.

This means that the country has recorded 3,266 new infections over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

The latest vaccine data shows that just over 30.1 million jabs have been administered in the country so far.