Phaahla: SA's COVID curve has hit a plateau; more youth testing positive

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that there'd been a "less resilient decline" in COVID-19 infections over the past two weeks nationally.

"Instead of the curve flattening, this time the curve's been on a plateau - no rise, no decline. The percentage of new cases, as an example, over the last seven days decreased by 0.3%," Minister Phaahla said.

He gave a briefing on Friday morning on the latest numbers around the countrys' coronavirus situation.

He said that there'd been neither a sharp increase nor a marked decrease in cases over the last 14 days.

He added, though, that there had been more infections among youths below 20 years of age since schools reopened.

"In the last 14 days, we've actually witnessed more infections amongst the school-going age. Some colleagues, who are also in the GP practices, also reported similar observation of seeing more school-going age below 19 years testing positive in bigger numbers," Phaahla said.

