Parly Speaker fails in bid to appeal decision to grant PP legal representation

The apex court said that a reasonable and fair procedure required full legal representation and did not detract from accountability.

JOHANNESBURG - The impeachment process against the Public Protector can now go ahead, with the Constitutional Court delivering rulings on Friday that give clarity to disputes regarding the process.

The apex court has dismissed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s challenge against the inclusion of a judge in the independent panel which will advise Parliament about her removal.

On the other hand, the court also dismissed National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s appeal against a decision of the Western Cape High Court that granted Mkhwebane the right to full legal representation during the impeachment process.

At the heart of the two applications, which were considered by the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis, are the rules which were adopted by the National Assembly in 2019 with regard to the removal of heads of Chapter Nine institutions.

This development followed a motion first filed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in 2017 to have Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane removed from office about a year into her term of office.

Although the motion to constitute the removal processes was initially rejected, in 2019 the National Assembly adopted it, giving rise to the formulation of the rules which provide a 17-step process for the removal of an office-bearer.

This is on the grounds of incapacity, misconduct or incompetence.

But when Parliament settled on a three-person panel to advise it on Mkhwebane’s removal, she challenged the inclusion of a judge, stating 12 reasons, including that it would threaten the separation of powers principle and subject her to double jeopardy.

In its ruling, the Constitutional Court said that the Speaker of the National Assembly was obliged to consult with the Chief Justice before appointing a judge, thus guarding against perceptions of bias.

While on the issue of her legal representation, the court maintained that a reasonable and fair procedure required full legal representation and that would not detract from holding her accountable.

