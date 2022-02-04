Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe to learn bail fate on Friday

Zandile Mafe faces charges of arson and terrorism.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, will on Friday learn whether he'll be released on bail.

He was arrested on the day that a devastating fire damaged the National Assembly and Old Assembly Chamber in Cape Town on 2 January.

During a bail hearing last Saturday, Advocate Mervin Menigo explained to the accused how serious the charges were.

However, Mafe did not respond to most questions, saying that the merits of the case will be dealt with during the trial.

He's also indicated that he plans to sue the State for his wrongful arrest and incarceration.

The 49-year-old's alleged confession will be tested during trial.

He's already won a legal battle against the State, having successfully challenged a referral for mental observation.