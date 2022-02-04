Officer killed in shootout during cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark

Officers were responding to the attack when the gang that was travelling in four vehicles opened fire injuring three security guards.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been killed and another injured in a shootout with criminals during a cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark on Friday.

The police's Athlenda Mathe said all those injured were being treated in hospital.

“The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money in a white Toyota Fortuner and a red Hyundai SUV. The 72-hour activation plan has been activated in a bid to apprehend those behind this attack.”