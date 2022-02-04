Go

Mthethwa urges new Hip-Hop Museum to expand to include other genres

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa launched the venue on Thursday.

The newly refurbished state of the art facility will also serve as both a museum, as well as an educational space where workshops, launches, film editing, and music recordings will take place. Picture: Nathi Mthethwa/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - Hip-hop artists have been celebrating the first-ever permanent Hip-Hop Museum, showing off their moves in Newtown, Johannesburg.

He has urged artists to expand the museum to not only hip-hop but other genres as well.

The newly refurbished state-of-the-art facility is aimed at preserving the hip-hop culture.

It’s also aimed at driving education and empowerment through workshops.

The day was celebrated by not only people in the hip-hop fraternity but also musicians across all genres.

The minister has used the launch to not only congratulate the hip-hop fraternity but also to urge creatives to own their crafts.

