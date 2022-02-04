Mthethwa urges new Hip-Hop Museum to expand to include other genres

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa launched the venue on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Hip-hop artists have been celebrating the first-ever permanent Hip-Hop Museum, showing off their moves in Newtown, Johannesburg.

He has urged artists to expand the museum to not only hip-hop but other genres as well.