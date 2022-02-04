Mthethwa urges new Hip-Hop Museum to expand to include other genres
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa launched the venue on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Hip-hop artists have been celebrating the first-ever permanent Hip-Hop Museum, showing off their moves in Newtown, Johannesburg.
He has urged artists to expand the museum to not only hip-hop but other genres as well.
The museum boasts not only about the culture of Hip Hop but also the events that transpired to shape it to the movement that it is today. pic.twitter.com/NwEqBS7orNEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 3, 2022
February 3, 2022
The newly refurbished state-of-the-art facility is aimed at preserving the hip-hop culture.
It’s also aimed at driving education and empowerment through workshops.
The day was celebrated by not only people in the hip-hop fraternity but also musicians across all genres.
The minister has used the launch to not only congratulate the hip-hop fraternity but also to urge creatives to own their crafts.