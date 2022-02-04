MK conference preparatory committee believes it can help ANC slow its decline

Former MK commissar, Gregory Nthatisi,, who is part of the committee readying former ANC MK members for a joint conference next month, said that the ANC must make the most out of its investment when it comes to those who once served uMkhonto weSizwe.

JOHANNESBURG - The uMkhonto weSizwe joint conference preparatory committee believes that united, it can assist the African National Congress (ANC) to slow its downward trajectory.

It has announced that it will be taking the combatants from the ANC’s former liberation army to conference between 27 and 30 March.

The two factions of MK had been warring over the rightful representative of the veterans, with the ANC deciding to disband both structures amid the fighting.

And the MKMVA over the years had cemented itself as a mouthpiece for former President Jacob Zuma.

Former MK commissar, Gregory Nthatisi, has expressed concern over the role of mischief makers and fortune seekers in the ANC.

He said that their public shenanigans had done the party no favours, calling for their complete removal.

"Separate those that we need for the renewal of the ANC and we'll be able to tell people 'look, you're not fit for purpose to really drive this vehicle.'"

Nthatisi, who is part of the committee readying former ANC MK members for a joint conference next month, said that the ANC must make the most out of its investment when it comes to those who once served uMkhonto weSizwe.

"Invested a massive knowledge of security intelligence and political will, which can be an investment within the structures of the ANC and get the ANC to what it should be," Nthatisi said.

Several attempts to unite members have failed. Some hope that a successful conference will see the association focusing less on ANC political battles and more on the welfare of former combatants.