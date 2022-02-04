Mbalula warns motorists not to wait until last minute to renew licences

He's advised drivers to use the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)'s licence renewal facilities, which he said had been under-utilised since their launch last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has warned motorists whose licences expire at the end of next month not to wait until the last minute to renew them.

"Those whose cards expire before 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 are deemed to be valid until 31 March 2022. However, those whose licences expired after 31 August 2021, they are required to apply for a temporary driving licence as the grace period does not cover them," Mbalula explained.

The minister said that there were more than 2 million licences that would expire on 31 March this year that had yet to be renewed.

He's advised drivers to use the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)'s licence renewal facilities, which he said had been under-utilised since their launch last year.

There's a massive driver's licence backlog after the country's only machine that produces the cards was sent abroad for repairs.