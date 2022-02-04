Mbalula: SA has technical capacity to maintain driver's licence printing machine

Transport MInister Fikile Mbalula said that the machine, which had to be repaired in Germany, was damaged during a power surge caused by flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has again tried to downplay the saga surrounding the breaking down of the country's only driving licence card printing machine.

It was damaged last November.

He's assured the public that officials were more than capable of handling future challenges.

But for now, he had to deal with a massive backlog of more than half a million licence cards which still needed to be printed.

Mbalula said that the machine, which had to be repaired in Germany, was damaged during a power surge caused by flooding.

"We've satisfied ourselves between DLCA, the RTMC, with the support of the original equipment manufacturers who were supporting and maintaining the equipment production of the current card system, we have sufficient technical capacity to maintain the equipment for the foreseeable future," the minister said.

The minister said that the machine had been operational since late last month and with over 100,000 cards printed weekly, they expected the backlog to be cleared by April.

Mbalula said that once the issuing of new cards, with improved security, started, the old ones would be phased out over five years.

"It will then be followed by a procurement process that will enable us to pilot the card and introduce the new card in October 2023," Mbalula said.