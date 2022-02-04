Makhathini: SABC CEO Mxakwe justified in instituting charges against Magopeni

Phathiswa Magopeni, the former SABC head of news has accused board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini and CEO Madoda Mxakwe of editorial interference.

CAPE TOWN - SABC executives chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini and Madoda Mxakwe have taken aim at former head of news, Phathiswa Magopeni, accusing her of lying.

Mxakwe this week responded to a grievance from Magopeni, lodged in November, while Makhathini's submitted an affidavit to respond to allegations made by her.

The former head of news has accused the pair of editorial interference.

SABC board chairperson Makhathini said that Magopeni's disciplinary inquiry showed that she made every attempt to avoid allegations that she allowed an interdicted Special Assignment episode to be aired.

He added that CEO Mxakwe was fully justified in instituting charges against her.

Mxakwe said that prior to the submission of Magopeni’s grievance, which came after she was formally charged, there was never any complaint by her against him relating to the allegations of interference in the newsroom.

He said that the grievance was in bad faith and was riddled with distortions and what he called “blatant lies".

Mxakwe said that he had never interfered in the editorial decisions of the newsroom nor taken instructions from outside of the public broadcaster.